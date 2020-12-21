S.Korea stocks fall as virus worries outweigh U.S. stimulus optimism

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as a worsening COVID-19 pandemic sapped risk appetite despite optimism around the U.S. stimulus. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0206 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 14.82 points, or 0.53%, to 2,757.36. ** South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday. ** U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on Sunday on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months. ** Shares of SK Hynix dropped 2.95%, Samsung Electronics declined 1.1% ** Foreigners were net sellers of 105.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,100.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,099.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,100.5 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,098.7. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.48%. ** The KOSPI is up 25.47% so far this year, and gained 14.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 541.08 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 294. ** The won has gained 5.1% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.43. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 0.970%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.710%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V)