S.Korea stocks fall for 3rd consecutive day on recovery doubts, virus woes

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were set to fall for a third
consecutive day on Friday, as U.S. labour data raised recovery
doubts, while concerns over the recent jump in coronavirus
infections at home continued to weigh on sentiment. The won
traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The broader KOSPI         fell 45.14 points, or 1.46%, to
3,041.76 as of 0228 GMT. The index tumbled 1.5% on Thursday,
marking the worst fall in nearly three weeks.
    
    ** It is set to post the third weekly decline in five.
    
    ** An unexpected increase in the weekly unemployment claims
report from the U.S. pulled down U.S. stocks as it fanned
worries the economic recovery from the coronavirus was
struggling to regain momentum.             
    
    ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics             tumbled 1.2%,
towing benchmark declines, while internet giant Naver
            and battery maker Samsung SDI             slid 0.3%
and 3%, respectively.
    
    ** South Korea reported 561 new coronavirus cases as of
Thursday midnight, down from 621 a day earlier, but still
raising concerns the worst of the virus is not over.
    
    ** The country may consider a fifth round of COVID-19 cash
handouts, its prime minister said, even as the details of a
planned fourth cash payout have yet to be completed.
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 239.9 billion won ($216.44
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,106.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.06% higher than its previous
close at 1,107.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,108.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,108.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         were unchanged at 111.59.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.3 basis point to 0.988%.

($1 = 1,108.3700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
