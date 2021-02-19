S.Korea stocks fall for 3rd consecutive day on recovery doubts, virus woes

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were set to fall for a third consecutive day on Friday, as U.S. labour data raised recovery doubts, while concerns over the recent jump in coronavirus infections at home continued to weigh on sentiment. The won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The broader KOSPI fell 45.14 points, or 1.46%, to 3,041.76 as of 0228 GMT. The index tumbled 1.5% on Thursday, marking the worst fall in nearly three weeks. ** It is set to post the third weekly decline in five. ** An unexpected increase in the weekly unemployment claims report from the U.S. pulled down U.S. stocks as it fanned worries the economic recovery from the coronavirus was struggling to regain momentum. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.2%, towing benchmark declines, while internet giant Naver and battery maker Samsung SDI slid 0.3% and 3%, respectively. ** South Korea reported 561 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, down from 621 a day earlier, but still raising concerns the worst of the virus is not over. ** The country may consider a fifth round of COVID-19 cash handouts, its prime minister said, even as the details of a planned fourth cash payout have yet to be completed. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 239.9 billion won ($216.44 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,106.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,107.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,108.1. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 111.59. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 0.988%. ($1 = 1,108.3700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)