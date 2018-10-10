FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
October 10, 2018 / 2:06 AM / in an hour

S.Korea stocks fall for 7th session on growth concerns; won steady

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index dips, foreigners sell
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         fell on Wednesday, in
line with broader Asia on worries about global economic growth
and after the International Monetary Fund cut its growth
forecast for the country. The won was steady against the dollar,
while bond yields fell.
    
** The International Monetary Fund cut the country's 2018 growth
forecast to 2.8 percent from 3 percent. 
 
** At 0134 GMT, the KOSPI was lower 4.92 points, or 0.22
percent, at 2,248.91, heading for a seventh straight session of
falls. 
    
** While most KOSPI heavyweights were subdued, Samsung
Electronics             gained over 1 percent. 

** The won was quoted at 1,131.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,132.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,131.6 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,114.75 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.49 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.27 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 8.7 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.71 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 102,972,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 895, the number of advancing shares was 148.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 73,207 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.11 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 108.17.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.073 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.09 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.