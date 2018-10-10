S.Korea stocks fall for 7th session on growth concerns; won steady

* KOSPI index dips, foreigners sell * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell on Wednesday, in line with broader Asia on worries about global economic growth and after the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for the country. The won was steady against the dollar, while bond yields fell. ** The International Monetary Fund cut the country's 2018 growth forecast to 2.8 percent from 3 percent. ** At 0134 GMT, the KOSPI was lower 4.92 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,248.91, heading for a seventh straight session of falls. ** While most KOSPI heavyweights were subdued, Samsung Electronics gained over 1 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,131.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,132.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,114.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.49 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.27 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 8.7 percent so far this year, and down by 0.71 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 102,972,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 148. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 73,207 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.11 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 108.17. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.073 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)