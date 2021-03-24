Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks fall for fourth day, tracking choppy Wall St

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were set to extend losses to a fourth
straight session on Wednesday, with heavyweights Samsung
Electronics and Hyundai Motor weighing on the benchmark, as
overnight losses on Wall Street dampened risk appetite. Both the
won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 3.30 points, or 0.11%,
to 3,001.44 by 0148 GMT, having fallen as much as 1.12% in early
trade to the lowest since March 11. It dropped 1.01% on Tuesday.
    
    ** Wall Street ended lower overnight on concerns around the
cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay
for the U.S. stimulus bill, while the spread of COVID-19 and
related lockdown measures in Europe further dented sentiment.
    
    
    ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics             tumbled
as much as 1.34% after rival Intel Corp          announced plans
to greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity. Peer
SK Hynix             also slid 1.11%.             
    
    ** Hyundai Motor            , the country's largest
automaker, dipped 1.77% following a report that said the company
is expected to see production disruptions from April because of
a widespread chip shortage.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 298.7 billion won ($263.84
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,132.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.26% lower than its previous
close at 1,129.7.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,132.5
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,132.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.08 points to 110.85.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 1.130%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 4.2 basis points to 1.989%.

($1 = 1,132.1100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
