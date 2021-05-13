Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks fall for third day on U.S. inflation fears

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on
Thursday, as a shocking rise in U.S. inflation and concerns that
the Federal Reserve's tightening may come earlier than expected
sapped investor sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark
bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         fell 8.71 points, or 0.28%, to 3,152.95
by 0137 GMT, after declining as much as 1.83% in early trade.
    
    ** On Wednesday, Wall Street was blindsided when data showed
U.S. consumer prices jumped by the most in nearly 12 years in
April as booming demand amid a reopening economy met supply
constraints at home and abroad.             
    
    ** Among the heavyweights in South Korea, technology giant
Samsung Electronics             fell 1.25% and peer SK Hynix
            declined 1.26%, while LG Chem             lost 1.62%
and Naver             shed 1.46%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 436.4 billion won worth of
shares on the main board, after offloading net 2.70 trillion won
($2.39 billion) a day earlier, the second-biggest amount on
record.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,129.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.45% lower than its previous
close at 1,124.7.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,129.3
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,128.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.07 point to 110.88.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.5 basis points to 1.136%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.7 basis points to 2.162%.


($1 = 1,129.2500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
