S.Korea stocks fall for third day on U.S. inflation fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, as a shocking rise in U.S. inflation and concerns that the Federal Reserve's tightening may come earlier than expected sapped investor sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 8.71 points, or 0.28%, to 3,152.95 by 0137 GMT, after declining as much as 1.83% in early trade. ** On Wednesday, Wall Street was blindsided when data showed U.S. consumer prices jumped by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy met supply constraints at home and abroad. ** Among the heavyweights in South Korea, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.25% and peer SK Hynix declined 1.26%, while LG Chem lost 1.62% and Naver shed 1.46%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 436.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board, after offloading net 2.70 trillion won ($2.39 billion) a day earlier, the second-biggest amount on record. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.45% lower than its previous close at 1,124.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.3 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.9. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 110.88. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.136%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 2.162%. ($1 = 1,129.2500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)