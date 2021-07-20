Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks fall for third day on virus worries

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on
Tuesday, as technology heavyweights tracked losses on Wall
Street over fears of surging coronavirus cases globally. The won
hit its lowest level in more than nine months, while the
benchmark bond yield also fell.
    
    ** The KOSPI         slid 10.88 points, or 0.34%, to
3,232.36 as of 0152 GMT, following a 1% decline on Monday.
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            fell 0.38% and 0.42%, respectively, while internet
giant Naver             and LG Chem             dropped 1.13%
and 0.49%.
    
    ** Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with
the S&P and the Nasdaq suffering their largest one-day
percentage drop since mid-May, as a rise in worldwide
coronavirus cases and increasing U.S. deaths drove investors out
of risky assets.     
    
    ** At home, the country reported 1,278 new cases as of
Monday midnight, still in four-digit infections but lower than a
record 1,615 cases marked last week.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 74.0 billion won ($64.35
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,151.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.30% weaker than its previous
close at 1,147.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,149.9
per dollar, strengthening 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,149.6.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.14 points to 110.19.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
3.8 basis points to 1.421%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 5.5 basis points to 1.917%.

($1 = 1,149.9300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
