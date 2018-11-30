S.Korea stocks fall on China's slowdown woes ahead of Trump-Xi meet at G20 summit

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners buy * Korean won inches down against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Friday due to concerns over a slowdown in China, as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S.-China leaders' meet at the G20 summit on Sunday. The Korean won fell, while bond yields rose after the country's central bank lifted rates, amid analyst expectations that the rate would be on hold throughout next year. ** Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector stalled for the first time in over two years in November as new orders shrank, adding pressure on Beijing ahead of high-stakes trade talks between presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump this weekend. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), released on Friday, fell to 50 in November, missing market expectations and down from 50.2 in October. ** South Korea's central bank raised its policy interest rate on Friday for the first time in a year in a widely expected move aimed mainly at containing a boom in parts of the country's property market. Analysts said heightened global markets turmoil over the past few months has made it difficult for the Bank of Korea to find the perfect timing to adjust policy. ** At 02:27 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.31 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,108.79, set to snap its fourth session of gains. ** KOSPI opened up as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the result on Trump and Xi's meeting to be announced on Sunday, however it reversed after the China's PMI release, which was below expectations, as concerns over slowdown in China rippled, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Seo added that the loss was limited as the market has hopes for truce between the U.S. and China. ** Hyundai Motor Co jumped as much as 6.5 percent, posting its highest trading level since Nov 9, after the company said it would buy back 255 billion won ($228.3 million) worth of common and preferred stocks to stabilise its stock prices and boost investor returns. ** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it would cancel 4.9 trillion won ($4.4 billion) worth of its shares. While, it is expected to be completed on Dec. 4, the cancellation was the second stage of its previously announced plan to cancel all of its treasury shares in two stages to enhance shareholder value. The first stage was cancelled in May last year, it said. ** Samsung Electronics' supplier Toptec Co Ltd plunged as much as 13.7 percent on indictment over information leak. South Korean prosecutors on Thursday charged the chief executive and eight employees of the company for selling information earlier this year about Samsung's organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. ** South Korea's construction machinery manufacturer Doosan Bobcat Inc hit its four-month low as parent company Doosan Infracore Co Ltd says it sold shares worth 149.1 billion won ($133.08 mln) in Doosan Bobcat to improve financial soundness. Doosan Bobcat dipped as much as 8.6 percent, while Doosan Infracore rose up to 2.8 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,121.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.21 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,119.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.79 per U.S. dollar, down 0.47 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,100.95 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.14 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.15 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 14.3 percent so far this year, and up by 1.59 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 135,875,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 343. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 3,688 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.2 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 108.9. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.903 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.89 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)