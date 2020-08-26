Bonds News
August 26, 2020 / 2:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks fall on coronavirus worries, bleak U.S. data

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won inches down against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell as much as 1.3% on Wednesday on
worries of tougher social distancing rules after a rise in
domestic coronavirus infections and as bleak U.S. data raised
worries of a global economic recovery.
    
    ** By 0214 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 16.61
points, or 0.70%, to 2350.12, set to snap three straight gains.
    
    ** South Korea reported 320 new infections as of midnight
Tuesday, even as the country ordered most schools in Seoul and
surrounding areas to close and move classes back online.
            
    
    ** The Bank of Korea will likely hold policy interest rate
unchanged on Thursday, but it is expected to downgrade its
economic projection by a large margin from the current 0.2%
decline.             
    
    ** U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a more than six-year
low in August as households worried about the labour market and
incomes, casting doubts on the sustainability of the economy's
recovery from the COVID-19 recession.             
    
    ** Markets are also watching out for Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday, when he is expected to
address the U.S. central bank's view on inflation and monetary
policy.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 46 billion won ($38.77
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,186.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.12% lower than its previous
close of 1,185.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,86.5
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,186.04.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         was down 0.04 points at
112.13.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was
quoted at 0.825%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was at
1.387%.
    

($1 = 1,186.3900 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
