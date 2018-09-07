FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 2:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks fall on fears of new tariff war; won gains

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index down for 3rd straight session
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields edge higher

    Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened in line with
Asian shares on Friday on fears of a new round of Sino-U.S.
tariff war. The Korean won rose, while bond yields edged higher.
 
** At 0113 GMT, the KOSPI was down 11.05 points, or 0.49
percent, at 2,276.38 and headed for a third straight session of
declines.
    
** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            led the decline, shedding 2.5 percent and 4.3
percent respectively. They tracked shares of U.S. chipmakers
which ended lower overnight amid concerns about a looming end to
the chip super-cycle.             

** Shares of Hyundai Motor Group companies edged higher after a
report that Elliott Management forced the group's restructuring
in favour of shareholder value. Hyundai Motor             and
Kia Motors             rose 1.1 percent and 2.4 percent
respectively, while Hyundai Glovis             jumped 5.5
percent. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,123.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.03 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,124. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,123.75
per U.S. dollar, down 0.17 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,106.8 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 1.14 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.3 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.64 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 120,457,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 889, the number of advancing shares was 388.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 329,649 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.38 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 108.92.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.926 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.91 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
