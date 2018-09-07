S.Korea stocks fall on fears of new tariff war; won gains

* KOSPI index down for 3rd straight session * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields edge higher Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened in line with Asian shares on Friday on fears of a new round of Sino-U.S. tariff war. The Korean won rose, while bond yields edged higher. ** At 0113 GMT, the KOSPI was down 11.05 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,276.38 and headed for a third straight session of declines. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix led the decline, shedding 2.5 percent and 4.3 percent respectively. They tracked shares of U.S. chipmakers which ended lower overnight amid concerns about a looming end to the chip super-cycle. ** Shares of Hyundai Motor Group companies edged higher after a report that Elliott Management forced the group's restructuring in favour of shareholder value. Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors rose 1.1 percent and 2.4 percent respectively, while Hyundai Glovis jumped 5.5 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,124. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.75 per U.S. dollar, down 0.17 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,106.8 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.14 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.3 percent so far this year, and up by 0.64 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 120,457,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 388. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 329,649 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.38 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.92. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.926 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.91 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)