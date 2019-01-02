Asia
January 2, 2019 / 2:11 AM / in an hour

S.Korea stocks fall on first trading day of 2019, won drops

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index declines 
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         declined on
Wednesday, resuming trade after a two-day holiday, as an
institutional sell-off capped earlier gains. The won fell while
bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:55 GMT, the KOSPI was down 7.21 points or 0.35 percent
at 2,033.83.
    
** Stocks exposed to North Korea gained after North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un's New Year address where he said he was
willing to restart the Kaesong Industrial Complex without any
conditions.             
    
** Hyundai Motor             and Kia Motors             fell 1.3
percent and 2 percent respectively, as the automakers flagged
slow sales growth in 2018.             

** South Korea's central bank chief Lee Ju-yeol indicated the
bank is likely to cut its inflation forecast from an earlier
projected 1.7 percent.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,117.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.15 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,115.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117.37
per U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,098.1 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.02 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . The Japanese
market         is closed Wednesday and Thursday. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 17.3 percent so far this year, and
down by 2.25 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 79,844,000 shares and, of the total 875 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 495.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,599 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.78 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on Jan 2
and the low is 1,117.57 on Jan 2.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 109.26.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.93 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.819 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.82 percent.
    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below