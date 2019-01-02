S.Korea stocks fall on first trading day of 2019, won drops

* KOSPI index declines * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index declined on Wednesday, resuming trade after a two-day holiday, as an institutional sell-off capped earlier gains. The won fell while bond yields rose. ** At 01:55 GMT, the KOSPI was down 7.21 points or 0.35 percent at 2,033.83. ** Stocks exposed to North Korea gained after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year address where he said he was willing to restart the Kaesong Industrial Complex without any conditions. ** Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors fell 1.3 percent and 2 percent respectively, as the automakers flagged slow sales growth in 2018. ** South Korea's central bank chief Lee Ju-yeol indicated the bank is likely to cut its inflation forecast from an earlier projected 1.7 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,117.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.15 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,115.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.37 per U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,098.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . The Japanese market is closed Wednesday and Thursday. ** The KOSPI is down around 17.3 percent so far this year, and down by 2.25 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 79,844,000 shares and, of the total 875 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 495. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,599 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.78 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on Jan 2 and the low is 1,117.57 on Jan 2. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 109.26. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.93 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.819 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.82 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)