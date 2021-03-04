S.Korea stocks fall on overnight Wall Street slump, higher U.S. yields

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled on Thursday, tracking a Wall Street retreat on tech selloff and weak jobs data, while firm U.S. Treasury yields also weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI dropped 31.44 points, or 1.02%, to 3,051.55 by 0151 GMT, after sliding as much as 1.54% in early trade and reversing two straight sessions of gains. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.67% and 3.06% each, leading declines in the benchmark index, while internet giant Naver and battery maker LG Chem fell 1.25% and 0.80%, respectively. ** U.S. shares had fallen overnight as investors sold off high-flying technology shares, while U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in February, suggesting the labour market was struggling to regain speed. ** Back home, consumer inflation accelerated to a 13-month high in February, data showed on Thursday, driven by improving domestic demand and rising global oil prices. ** Meanwhile, the economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in the final quarter of 2020, revised central bank data showed. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 176 billion won ($156.35 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,125.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.50% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.9, unchanged from previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.4. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.028%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 1.980%. ($1 = 1,125.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)