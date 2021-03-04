Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks fall on overnight Wall Street slump, higher U.S. yields

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares tumbled on Thursday, tracking a Wall
Street retreat on tech selloff and weak jobs data, while firm
U.S. Treasury yields also weighed on sentiment. The won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         dropped 31.44 points, or 1.02%, to
3,051.55 by 0151 GMT, after sliding as much as 1.54% in early
trade and reversing two straight sessions of gains.
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            fell 1.67% and 3.06% each, leading declines in the
benchmark index, while internet giant Naver             and
battery maker LG Chem             fell 1.25% and 0.80%,
respectively.
    
    ** U.S. shares had fallen overnight as investors sold off
high-flying technology shares, while U.S. private payrolls
increased less than expected in February, suggesting the labour
market was struggling to regain speed.                 
    
    ** Back home, consumer inflation accelerated to a 13-month
high in February, data showed on Thursday, driven by improving
domestic demand and rising global oil prices.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, the economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted
1.2% in the final quarter of 2020, revised central bank data
showed.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 176 billion won ($156.35
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,125.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.50% lower than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,125.9, unchanged from previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,125.4.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.0 basis points to 1.028%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.8 basis points to 1.980%.

($1 = 1,125.6700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
