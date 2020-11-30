S.Korea stocks fall on rising virus cases, profit-booking

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged down on Monday, as investors booked profits due to concerns over a fresh wave of coronavirus infections at home, but upbeat China manufacturing data capped losses. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 6.78 points, or 0.26%, to 2,626.67 by 0206 GMT, after rising 0.58% in early trade. ** "KOSPI is falling as more investors booked profits ... But China's upbeat manufacturing PMI data limited the fall," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young. ** South Korea reported 438 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after authorities announced a ban on year-end parties and some music lessons as infections surged at their fastest pace since the early days of the pandemic. ** Meanwhile, neighbouring China's November factory activity expanded at its fastest pace since September 2017, keeping the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis solidly on track. ** Heavyweights Samsung Electronics , SK Hynix and LG Chem led declines, falling 0.59%, 0.2% and 0.86%, respectively. ** Shares of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors gained 2.21% and 1.02%, respectively, as uncertainties were resolved over their U.S. units engine recall issues. ** Celltrion and its affiliates Celltrion Pharm and Celltrion Healthcare shares surged on hopes of a conditional approval for the use of its COVID-19 drug, CT-P59. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 429.4 billion won ($388.95 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,104.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,103.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,103.8. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.980%. ($1 = 1,103.9900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)