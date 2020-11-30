Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks fall on rising virus cases, profit-booking

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares edged down on Monday, as investors
booked profits due to concerns over a fresh wave of coronavirus
infections at home, but upbeat China manufacturing data capped
losses. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 6.78 points, or 0.26%,
to 2,626.67 by 0206 GMT, after rising 0.58% in early trade.
    
    ** "KOSPI is falling as more investors booked profits ...
But China's upbeat manufacturing PMI data limited the fall,"
said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.
    
    ** South Korea reported 438 new coronavirus cases on Monday,
a day after authorities announced a ban on year-end parties and
some music lessons as infections surged at their fastest pace
since the early days of the pandemic.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, neighbouring China's November factory activity
expanded at its fastest pace since September 2017, keeping the
country's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis solidly
on track.             
    
    ** Heavyweights Samsung Electronics            , SK Hynix
            and LG Chem             led declines, falling 0.59%,
0.2% and 0.86%, respectively.
    
    ** Shares of Hyundai Motor             and Kia Motors
            gained 2.21% and 1.02%, respectively, as
uncertainties were resolved over their U.S. units engine recall
issues.             
    
    ** Celltrion             and its affiliates Celltrion Pharm
            and Celltrion Healthcare             shares surged
on hopes of a conditional approval for the use of its COVID-19
drug, CT-P59.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 429.4 billion won ($388.95
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,104.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07% lower than its previous
close at 1,103.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,104.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,103.8.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was
flat at 0.980%.

($1 = 1,103.9900 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
