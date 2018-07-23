S.Korea stocks fall on Trump's tariff remarks; won edges up

* KOSPI index tumbles, foreigners sell * Korean won gain versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index dropped on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on all their imports from China dented sentiment, while the Korean won edged up tracking gains in Chinese yuan. Bond yields rose. ** As of 0156 GMT, the KOSPI was down 14.39 points or 0.63 percent at 2,274.80. Shares of South Korea's chipmakers tumbled on lean sector forecast of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), which is a type of semiconductor memory that stores data in a separate tiny capacitor within an integrated circuit. Shares of SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics dropped 5.4 pct and 2.3 pct, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.46 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,133.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,109.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.05 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.24 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.2 percent so far this year, and slipped 7.34 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 152,308,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 227. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 17,766 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar gained 5.73 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 108.2. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.085 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)