July 23, 2018 / 2:25 AM / in an hour

S.Korea stocks fall on Trump's tariff remarks; won edges up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index tumbles, foreigners sell
    * Korean won gain versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         dropped on Monday as
U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on all
their imports from China dented sentiment, while the Korean won
edged up tracking gains in Chinese yuan. Bond yields rose.
** As of 0156 GMT, the KOSPI was down 14.39 points or 0.63
percent at 2,274.80. Shares of South Korea's chipmakers tumbled
on lean sector forecast of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM),
which is a type of semiconductor memory that stores data in a
separate tiny capacitor within an integrated circuit. Shares of
SK Hynix             and Samsung Electronics             dropped
5.4 pct and 2.3 pct, respectively.             
    
** The won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.46 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,133.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,109.5 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.05 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 1.24 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.2 percent so far this year, and
slipped 7.34 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 152,308,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 882, the number of advancing shares was 227.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 17,766 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar gained 5.73 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 108.2.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.085 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.08 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
