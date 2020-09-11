S.Korea stocks fall on U.S. tech rout, uptick in domestic virus cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday after U.S. tech stocks resumed their decline and an uptick in domestic coronavirus cases hit investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0232 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 13.34 points, or 0.56%, to 2,383.14. The electric and electronics subindex declined 0.8%, with chip giant Samsung Electronics dropping 1% to lead the fall. ** "South Korean shares tracked the tech-led sell off in U.S. shares, but a positive assessment on the country's preliminary exports data seems to have capped further losses," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. ** U.S. stocks closed lower overnight as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound in the previous session. ** Strong chip sales and improved demand from major trading partners have slowed the pace of decline in South Korea's exports, which edged just 0.2% lower in the Sept. 1-10 period. ** Meanwhile, the country posted a slight uptick in the daily number of its coronavirus cases on Friday, even as infections from a church and a political rally that sparked a second wave of outbreaks ease. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 89.7 billion won ($75.46 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,188.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33% lower than its previous close at 1,184.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,188.6 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.5. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 111.88. ($1 = 1,188.6800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)