Bonds News

S.Korea stocks fall on U.S. tech rout, uptick in domestic virus cases

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Friday after U.S. tech stocks
resumed their decline and an uptick in domestic coronavirus
cases hit investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0232 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 13.34
points, or 0.56%, to 2,383.14. The electric and electronics
subindex         declined 0.8%, with chip giant Samsung
Electronics             dropping 1% to lead the fall.
    
    ** "South Korean shares tracked the tech-led sell off in
U.S. shares, but a positive assessment on the country's
preliminary exports data seems to have capped further losses,"
said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
    
    ** U.S. stocks closed lower overnight as heavyweight
tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp
rebound in the previous session.             
    
    ** Strong chip sales and improved demand from major trading
partners have slowed the pace of decline in South Korea's
exports, which edged just 0.2% lower in the Sept. 1-10 period.
            
    
    ** Meanwhile, the country posted a slight uptick in the
daily number of its coronavirus cases on Friday, even as
infections from a church and a political rally that sparked a
second wave of outbreaks ease.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 89.7 billion won ($75.46
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,188.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.33% lower than its previous
close at 1,184.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,188.6
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,188.5.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 111.88.

($1 = 1,188.6800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)
