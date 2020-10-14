S.Korea stocks fall on vaccine, U.S. stimulus uncertainties

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, in line with global markets as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and faded hopes for additional U.S. stimulus dented investor sentiment. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0155 GMT, the KOSPI had declined 17.25 points, or 0.72%, to 2,385.90. ** Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it was pausing a COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a study participant's unexplained illness. Eli Lilly and Co later said it had also paused the clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment due to a safety concern. ** Shares of Hyundai Motor rose as much 2.5% after the group appointed Euisun Chung as group chairman, formally cementing his succession to the leadership of the world's fifth-largest automaker conglomerate from his octogenarian father. ** The central bank kept its policy rate steady, even as it expects the economy to see the worst contraction in over two decades in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ** The country reported 84 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, after marking the first triple-digit increase in six days a day earlier. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 107.3 billion won ($93.56 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,147.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,147.1 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 111.86. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 0.908%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.509%. ($1 = 1,146.8800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)