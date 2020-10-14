Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks fall on vaccine, U.S. stimulus uncertainties

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, in line with
global markets as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and faded hopes
for additional U.S. stimulus dented investor sentiment. The won
was flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** By 0155 GMT, the KOSPI         had declined 17.25 points,
or 0.72%, to 2,385.90.
    
    ** Johnson & Johnson         said on Tuesday it was pausing
a COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a study participant's
unexplained illness. Eli Lilly and Co         later said it had
also paused the clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody
treatment due to a safety concern.                         
    
    ** Shares of Hyundai Motor             rose as much 2.5%
after the group appointed Euisun Chung as group chairman,
formally cementing his succession to the leadership of the
world's fifth-largest automaker conglomerate from his
octogenarian father.             
    
    ** The central bank kept its policy rate             
steady, even as it expects the economy to see the worst
contraction in over two decades in 2020 due to the COVID-19
pandemic.             
    
    ** The country reported 84 new coronavirus cases as of
Tuesday midnight, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention
Agency said, after marking the first triple-digit increase in
six days a day earlier.             
        
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 107.3 billion won ($93.56
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,147.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.06% lower than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,147.1
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,146.7.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 111.86.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.7 basis points to 0.908%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.509%.

($1 = 1,146.8800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
