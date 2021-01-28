S.Korea stocks fall on valuation, recovery worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won hits 2-month low against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield edges lower SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, tracking a sharp Wall Street decline and as investors fretted about stretched valuations of local stocks and a slowdown in economic recovery. The won weakened to a two-month low, while the benchmark bond yield inched lower. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 23.85 points, or 0.76%, to 3,098.71 by 0148 GMT, after dropping as much as 2.4% in early trade. The index was on track to post a third straight session of fall. It has climbed about 7.5% so far this month, adding to last year's more than 30% jump. ** Most heavyweights slid. Chip giant Samsung Electronics tumbled as much as 2.8% in early trade, while SK Hynix skidded 3.1%. Hyundai Motor and Samsung SDI were down 1.2% and 2.4%, respectively. ** Samsung Electronics posted a 26% jump in fourth-quarter operating profit but warned that a stronger currency and costs related to new chip production would lead to a weaker profit result in the current quarter. ** Adding to the stock rout worries, U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers flagged concerns about a slowdown in the pace of economic recovery. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 593.5 billion won ($533.17 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 602.09 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 910, the number of advancing shares was 151. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.81% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.1 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 111.53. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.981%. ($1 = 1,113.1500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)