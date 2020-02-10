S.Korea stocks fall on virus anxiety; 'Parasite' producer soars

* KOSPI falls as much as 1.4%, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield down SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors worried about the rising death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak and the economic fallout from it. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0213 GMT, the KOSPI fell 16.83 points, or 0.76%, to 2,195.12. The benchmark fell as much as 1.4%. ** A team of international experts led by the World Health Organization left for Beijing to help investigate the virus epidemic that has killed over 900 people. ** The U.S. Fed has noted the fallout from virus and said could become a problem in an economic downturn. ** Though the virus was still spreading, the main index rose hastily last week, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. However, given the upbeat data, the economic impact from the virus could be limited, he added. ** The KOSPI posted its sharpest weekly gain in four years last week. ** U.S. job growth accelerated in January, indicating the economy will probably continue to grow moderately despite a deepening slump in business investment. ** Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corp , the producer of Oscar-nominated movie "Parasite", surged as the film got off to strong start at the Oscars after winning the original screenplay award. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 118 billion won ($99.11 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,191.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% lower than its previous close at 1,186.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,191.3 per U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.88%. Japanese stocks fell 0.67%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 0.53% so far this year, but gained 0.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 229.61 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 257. ** The won has lost 3.0% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 110.84, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 1.276%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 1.575%. ($1 = 1,190.6100 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)