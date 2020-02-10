Asia
February 10, 2020 / 2:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks fall on virus anxiety; 'Parasite' producer soars

    * KOSPI falls as much as 1.4%, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield down

    SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors worried about
the rising death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak and
the economic fallout from it. The won and the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
** By 0213 GMT, the KOSPI         fell 16.83 points, or 0.76%,
to 2,195.12. The benchmark fell as much as 1.4%. 
    
** A team of international experts led by the World Health
Organization left for Beijing to help investigate the virus
epidemic that has killed over 900 people.             
    
** The U.S. Fed has noted the fallout from virus and said could
become a problem in an economic downturn.             
    
** Though the virus was still spreading, the main index rose
hastily last week, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS
Investment & Securities. However, given the upbeat data, the
economic impact from the virus could be limited, he added. 
    
** The KOSPI posted its sharpest weekly gain in four years last
week. 
    
** U.S. job growth accelerated in January, indicating the
economy will probably continue to grow moderately despite a
deepening slump in business investment.             
    
** Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corp            , the producer
of Oscar-nominated movie "Parasite", surged as the film got off
to strong start at the Oscars after winning the original
screenplay award.                          
        
** Foreigners were net sellers of 118 billion won ($99.11
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,191.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.43% lower than its previous
close at 1,186.5.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,191.3 per
U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,190.7 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.88%. Japanese stocks         fell
0.67%.            
    
** The KOSPI has fallen 0.53% so far this year, but gained 0.4%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume was 229.61 million shares and, of the
total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was
257.
    
** The won has lost 3.0% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 point to 110.84, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4
basis points to 1.276%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 2.7 basis points to 1.575%.

($1 = 1,190.6100 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)
