Bonds News
August 27, 2020 / 1:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks fall on virus worries, GDP forecast cut

2 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won slightly up against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday after four straight
sessions of gains, as the country recorded its highest daily
coronavirus cases since early March and the central bank sharply
downgraded its economic projection. The won edged up, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** By 0134 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 11.94
points, or 0.50%, to 2,357.38.
    
    ** South Korea reported 441 new coronavirus cases as of
Wednesday midnight as the government reviews imposing the
highest level of physical distancing rules.             
    
    ** The central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at a
record-low of 0.50% on Thursday while sharply downgrading its
2020 GDP forecast on concerns about the fallout of the
coronavirus pandemic on Asia's fourth-largest economy.
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 30.4 billion won ($25.63
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,186.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.05% higher than its previous
close at 1,186.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,186.0
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,185.5.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.38%.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.07 point to 112.20,
while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at
0.63%.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.7 basis points to 0.818%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.9 basis points to 1.376%.

($1 = 1,185.9800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below