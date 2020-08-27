S.Korea stocks fall on virus worries, GDP forecast cut

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won slightly up against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday after four straight sessions of gains, as the country recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since early March and the central bank sharply downgraded its economic projection. The won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0134 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 11.94 points, or 0.50%, to 2,357.38. ** South Korea reported 441 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday midnight as the government reviews imposing the highest level of physical distancing rules. ** The central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at a record-low of 0.50% on Thursday while sharply downgrading its 2020 GDP forecast on concerns about the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on Asia's fourth-largest economy. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 30.4 billion won ($25.63 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,186.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% higher than its previous close at 1,186.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.0 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,185.5. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.38%. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 112.20, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.63%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 0.818%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 1.376%. ($1 = 1,185.9800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)