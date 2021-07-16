S.Korea stocks fall on virus worries, tech sell-off

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares retreated on Friday, dragged down by tech stocks after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight, while rising local COVID-19 cases also weighed on risk appetite. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 18.16 points, or 0.55%, to 3,268.06 by 0138 GMT. It had closed 0.7% higher on Thursday. For the week, it was up 1.5%. ** Among heavyweights, technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.99% and 2.43%, respectively, while internet giant Naver rose 1.11%. ** The Nasdaq was pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other big tech companies after a fall in weekly jobless claims data in the United States fuelled worries about a recent inflation spike. ** South Korea's prime minister said more limits on private gatherings may be needed around the country as the country battles the worst-ever outbreak, with authorities reporting 1,536 new coronavirus cases for Thursday. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 186.5 billion won ($163.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won ended at 1,142.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,141.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,142.3 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,142.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 109.96. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.484%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 2.003%. ($1 = 1,142.5500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)