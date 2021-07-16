Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Chemicals - Commodity

S.Korea stocks fall on virus worries, tech sell-off

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares retreated on Friday, dragged down by
tech stocks after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight, while
rising local COVID-19 cases also weighed on risk appetite. Both
the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 18.16 points, or 0.55%,
to 3,268.06 by 0138 GMT. It had closed 0.7% higher on Thursday.
For the week, it was up 1.5%. 
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             fell 0.99% and 2.43%,
respectively, while internet giant Naver             rose 1.11%.
    
    ** The Nasdaq was pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other big
tech companies after a fall in weekly jobless claims data in the
United States fuelled worries about a recent inflation spike.
            
    
    ** South Korea's prime minister said more limits on private
gatherings may be needed around the country as the country
battles the worst-ever outbreak, with authorities reporting
1,536 new coronavirus cases for Thursday.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 186.5 billion won ($163.23
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won ended at 1,142.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.11% lower than its previous
close at 1,141.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,142.3
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,142.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.03 point to 109.96.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.5 basis points to 1.484%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.5 basis points to 2.003%.  
    

($1 = 1,142.5500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up