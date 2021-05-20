Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks fall on weak Wall Street on Fed minutes, crypto turmoil

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as they tracked
overnight Wall Street losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve
released its April meeting minutes, while a crash in digital
currency stocks after China's curbs on cryptocurrency trading
also weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark
bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 15.18 points, or 0.48%,
to 3,157.87 as of 0142 GMT. The country's financial markets were
closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.
    
    ** Minutes of the U.S. central bank's last meeting said a
number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued
rapid progress, it would be appropriate "at some point" in
upcoming meetings to begin discussing tapering government bond
purchases.             
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.25%, while peer SK Hynix             rose
2.07%. Battery maker LG Chem             and internet giant
Naver             rose 1.93% and 1.00%, respectively.
    
    ** "The collapse in cryptocurrency market also dampened mood
for risky assets, heightening volatility in stock markets," said
Han Ji-young, analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 288.0 billion won ($254.75
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,132.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.18% lower than its previous
close at 1,130.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,130.2
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,129.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 111.02.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.9 basis points to 1.109%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.135%.
    

($1 = 1,130.5300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
