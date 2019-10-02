Asia
October 2, 2019 / 2:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks fall over 1% on U.S. growth worries, Hong Kong unrest

    * KOSPI drops more than 1%, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell over 1% on Wednesday as slowdown
worries in the U.S. and heightened political risks in Hong Kong
weighed. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to a more than 10-year
low in September as lingering trade tensions weighed on exports,
further heightening financial market fears of a sharp slowdown
in economic growth in the third quarter.             
    
** Hong Kong police shot a teenage protester on Tuesday, the
first to be hit by live ammunition in almost four months of
unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, amid violent clashes on the
70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.
            
    
** While the U.S. recession worry is the biggest drag on the
domestic markets, Hong Kong unrest also affected negatively,
said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. 
    
** As of 0201 GMT, the KOSPI         fell 23.85 points, or
1.15%, to 2,048.57.
    
** SK Holdings             extended gains after announcing a
share buyback plan worth 718 billion won ($597.67 million).
            
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 92.6 billion won ($77.02
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,202.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.26% lower than its previous
close at 1,199.0.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was flat at 1,202.9 per
U.S. dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,202.2 per
dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.67%, after U.S. stocks lost more than
1%            . Japanese stocks         fell 0.62%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 0.35% so far this year, and gained 7.5%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 145.72 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 195.
    
** The won has lost 7.2% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.07 points to 110.82, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4
basis points to 1.299%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 2.8 basis points to 1.471%.
    
($1 = 1,202.2100 won)    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
