S.Korea stocks fall over 1% on U.S. growth worries, Hong Kong unrest

* KOSPI drops more than 1%, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell over 1% on Wednesday as slowdown worries in the U.S. and heightened political risks in Hong Kong weighed. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September as lingering trade tensions weighed on exports, further heightening financial market fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter. ** Hong Kong police shot a teenage protester on Tuesday, the first to be hit by live ammunition in almost four months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, amid violent clashes on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. ** While the U.S. recession worry is the biggest drag on the domestic markets, Hong Kong unrest also affected negatively, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. ** As of 0201 GMT, the KOSPI fell 23.85 points, or 1.15%, to 2,048.57. ** SK Holdings extended gains after announcing a share buyback plan worth 718 billion won ($597.67 million). ** Foreigners were net sellers of 92.6 billion won ($77.02 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,202.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% lower than its previous close at 1,199.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was flat at 1,202.9 per U.S. dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,202.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.67%, after U.S. stocks lost more than 1% . Japanese stocks fell 0.62%. ** The KOSPI has risen 0.35% so far this year, and gained 7.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 145.72 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 195. ** The won has lost 7.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 110.82, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.299%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 1.471%. ($1 = 1,202.2100 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)