S.Korea stocks fall to lowest since Jan 2017 tracking global rout

* KOSPI index tumbles as much as 3 pct * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday to hit their lowest since January 2017, tracking the rout on Wall Street and in Asian markets. The benchmark KOSPI index was down 2.46 percent, or 51.63 points, at 2,045.95 as of 02:17 GMT. The index has lost more than 10 percent so far this month and is down more than 15 percent this year, driven lower by various global uncertainties, including a prolonged trade spat between the United States and China. "The biggest factor of the latest plunge is Wall Street," said Kim Doo-un, an analyst at KB Securities. "Even though Korean markets have not been moved based on their own fundamentals in recent days, the country's meager economic growth in third quarter has affected markets." Asia's fourth largest economy grew only 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, with a plunge in domestic investment weighing on broader activity. Among KOSPI stocks, chip giants fell sharply, tracking U.S. tech shares. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , two top KOSPI firms, stumbled 3 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, with the tech sub-index down 3.2 percent. Biopharma companies Samsung Biologics and Celltrion , are set to post their fourth straight day of losses, tumbling 5.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, with a block deal on Celltrion shares on Monday weighing on the broader sector. "A recovery would seem difficult with the Sino-U.S. trade conflict extending and the U.S. Fed expected to keep raising interest rates," said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at Shinhan Investment. The junior KOSDAQ index fell more than 3 percent intraday, hitting the lowest since October 2017. As of 02:17 GMT, foreigners were net sellers of 106,839 million won worth of shares, while individuals sold 119,184 million won worth of shares. The won was quoted at 1,138.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.56 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,132.3. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 108.63. The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.977 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.01 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sam Holmes)