S.Korea stocks flat after Japan warns of tightening exports

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index erased most of its early gains to trade nearly flat on Monday due to a trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, and fragile June exports, which offset a positive sentiment after the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks. The won slipped while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0246 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 2.28 points or 0.11% to 2,132.90, after rising as much as 0.78%. ** Japan will tighten restrictions on exports of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea in response to a South Korean ruling on war-time forced labour, the industry ministry said on Monday. ** The downside pressures on leading chipmakers are pulling down the major index, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. South Korea's weak June export data also weighed on the index, Lee added. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 0.7%, while firms producing materials used in semiconductor manufacturing process gained after Tokyo's announcement. ** South Korea's exports in June stumbled at the fastest pace in three-and-a-half years, denting government hopes for a pick-up in economic growth after a shocking decline in the first quarter. ** South Korea's factory activity shrank at the fastest pace in four months in June as the global trade slowdown deepened, prompting companies to cut back production and shed more jobs, a business survey showed on Monday. ** The United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart their trade talks after President Donald Trump offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei in order to reduce tensions with Beijing. ** South Korean shares with exposure to North Korea jumped after U.S. President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas, where they agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 23.6 billion won ($20.44 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,155.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,154.7. The currency hit its highest since April 24 in early trade. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,155.7 per U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,154.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.43%, after U.S. stocks closed up . Japanese stocks rose 1.81%. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.50% so far this year, and gained 3.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 217.69 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 499. ** The won has lost 3.5% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.41. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 1.472%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.595%. ($1 = 1,154.8000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)