July 1, 2019 / 2:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks flat after Japan warns of tightening exports

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index flat, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:

** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         erased most of its
early gains to trade nearly flat on Monday due to a trade row
between Seoul and Tokyo, and fragile June exports, which offset
a positive sentiment after the United States and China agreed to
restart trade talks. The won slipped while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
** As of 0246 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 2.28
points or 0.11% to 2,132.90, after rising as much as 0.78%. 
    
** Japan will tighten restrictions on exports of high-tech
materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea
in response to a South Korean ruling on war-time forced labour,
the industry ministry said on Monday.             
    
** The downside pressures on leading chipmakers are pulling down
the major index, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.
South Korea's weak June export data also weighed on the index,
Lee added.
    
** Shares of Samsung Electronics             fell 0.7%, while
firms producing materials used in semiconductor manufacturing
process gained after Tokyo's announcement.             
    
** South Korea's exports in June stumbled at the fastest pace in
three-and-a-half years, denting government hopes for a pick-up
in economic growth after a shocking decline in the first
quarter.             
    
** South Korea's factory activity shrank at the fastest pace in
four months in June as the global trade slowdown deepened,
prompting companies to cut back production and shed more jobs, a
business survey showed on Monday.             
    
** The United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart
their trade talks after President Donald Trump offered
concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of
restrictions on tech company Huawei in order to reduce tensions
with Beijing.             
    
** South Korean shares with exposure to North Korea jumped after
U.S. President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
on Sunday in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas,
where they agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks.             
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 23.6 billion won ($20.44
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,155.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.10% lower than its previous
close at 1,154.7. The currency hit its highest since April 24 in
early trade. 
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,155.7 per
U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,154.7 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.43%, after U.S. stocks closed up
           . Japanese stocks         rose 1.81%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 4.50% so far this year, and gained 3.0%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 217.69 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 499.
    
** The won has lost 3.5% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 110.41.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at
1.472%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis
points to 1.595%.

($1 = 1,154.8000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
