July 31, 2018 / 1:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks flat ahead of BOJ, other cenbank meetings; won gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index flat, foreigners sell
    * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         traded flat while the
won gained ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy review, at which
it could flag a shift away from its monetary stimulus. The yen
climbed 0.1 percent to 110.92 per dollar from a more than
six-month trough of 113.15 touched earlier in July. Investors
also await several other central bank meetings later this week.
South Korean bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:27 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.80 points, or 0.03 percent,
at 2,294.31. Technology shares fell in line with their U.S.
counterparts, led by Samsung Electronics             and SK
Hynix            , down 0.5 percent and 1.1 percent,
respectively.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,118.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.17 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,120.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,118.55
per U.S. dollar, down 0.08 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,101.9 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses after a broad sell-off of
technology stocks            . Japanese stocks         weakened
0.35 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.1 percent so far this year, and
down by 3.48 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 76,593,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
885, the number of advancing shares was 415.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 30,898 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.89 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 108.02.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.134 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.13 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
