S.Korea stocks flat ahead of BOJ, other cenbank meetings; won gains

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners sell * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index traded flat while the won gained ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy review, at which it could flag a shift away from its monetary stimulus. The yen climbed 0.1 percent to 110.92 per dollar from a more than six-month trough of 113.15 touched earlier in July. Investors also await several other central bank meetings later this week. South Korean bond yields rose. ** At 01:27 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.80 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,294.31. Technology shares fell in line with their U.S. counterparts, led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , down 0.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,120.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.55 per U.S. dollar, down 0.08 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses after a broad sell-off of technology stocks . Japanese stocks weakened 0.35 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.1 percent so far this year, and down by 3.48 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 76,593,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 415. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 30,898 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.89 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 108.02. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.134 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)