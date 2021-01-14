Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks flat ahead of U.S. stimulus unveiling

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were flat in range-bound trading on
Thursday, as foreign selling offset expectations of a U.S.
stimulus package set to be unveiled later in the day. Both the
won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 0.89 points, or 0.03%,
to 3,147.40 by 0229 GMT, after rising 0.3% in early trade. The
index gained 0.72% in the previous session.
    
    ** U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is due to unveil a
COVID-19 relief plan costing "trillions" of dollars later in the
day.             
    
    ** "Eyes are (also) on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell's
remarks and stimulus hopes under the incoming Joe Biden
administration," said Kiwoon Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.
    
    ** Major heavyweights were trading mixed: Chip giant Samsung
Electronics             and peer SK Hynix             fell 0.7%
and 2.6%, respectively, while LG Chem             rose 3.4% and
Naver             added 1.4%.
    
    ** South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest
rates              steady when it meets on Friday and throughout
2021, as stabilising economic conditions allow policymakers to
stay on the sidelines for now.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 146.7 billion won ($133.34
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,099.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.39% lower than its previous
close at 1,095.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,100.3
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,099.6.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 111.56.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 0.980%.

($1 = 1,100.1600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
