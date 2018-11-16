S.Korea stocks flat amid Brexit woes, Sino-U.S. trade hopes; won inches down

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners sell * Korean won falls against dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was flat on Friday as investors remained cautious amid the Brexit turmoil, Sino-U.S. trade relations and a report about a North Korean tactical weapon. The won rose while bond yields fell. ** North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the test site of a new tactical weapon in his first public "field inspection" since last year, hailing it as a "display of our rapidly-growing defence capabilities," state media said on Friday. ** Just over 12 hours after May announced that her cabinet had agreed to the terms of the deal, Brexit minister Dominic Raab and work and pensions minister Esther McVey resigned, calling for a vote of no-confidence in her leadership. ** China has delivered a written response to U.S. demands for wide-ranging trade reforms, three U.S. government sources said on Wednesday, a move that could trigger negotiations to bring an end to a withering trade war between the world's top economies. ** At 02:45 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.79 points or 0.09 percent at 2,089.85. ** Shares of Hanjin Kal Corp , a holding company of Hanjin Group that runs Korean Air Lines , surge as much as 17.6 percent after a South Korean private equity fund on Thursday buys stake in Hanjin Kal. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,129.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.23 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.52 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.4 percent so far this year, and down by 9.59 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 147,621,000 shares and, of the total 890 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 478. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 31,356 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.92 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 108.71. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.947 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.94 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)