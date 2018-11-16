Asia
S.Korea stocks flat amid Brexit woes, Sino-U.S. trade hopes; won inches down

    * KOSPI index flat, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls against dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was flat on
Friday as investors remained cautious amid the Brexit turmoil,
Sino-U.S. trade relations and a report about a North Korean
tactical weapon. The won rose while bond yields fell.
    
    ** North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the test site of
a new tactical weapon in his first public "field inspection"
since last year, hailing it as a "display of our rapidly-growing
defence capabilities," state media said on Friday.             
    
    ** Just over 12 hours after May announced that her cabinet
had agreed to the terms of the deal, Brexit minister Dominic
Raab and work and pensions minister Esther McVey resigned,
calling for a vote of no-confidence in her leadership.
            
    
    ** China has delivered a written response to U.S. demands
for wide-ranging trade reforms, three U.S. government sources
said on Wednesday, a move that could trigger negotiations to
bring an end to a withering trade war between the world's top
economies.             
    
    ** At 02:45 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.79 points or 0.09
percent at 2,089.85.
    
    ** Shares of Hanjin Kal Corp            , a holding company
of Hanjin Group that runs Korean Air Lines            , surge as
much as 17.6 percent after a South Korean private equity fund on
Thursday buys stake in Hanjin Kal.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,129.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,129.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,129.5
per U.S. dollar, down 0.23 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,109.2 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with gains            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.52 percent.
    
    ** The KOSPI is down around 15.4 percent so far this year,
and down by 9.59 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 147,621,000 shares and, of the total 890 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 478.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 31,356 million won worth
of shares.
    
    ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.92 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 point to 108.71.
    
    ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.947 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.94 percent.

