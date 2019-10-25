S.Korea stocks flat amid cautious mood; won weakens

* KOSPI steady, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares were flat on Friday as investors steered clear of making big bets ahead of a key U.S. central bank decision on interest rates next week. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** A Reuters poll of economists found that the recent truce in the U.S.-China trade war is not an economic turning point and has done nothing to reduce a significant risk that the United States could slip into recession in the next two years. ** The Federal Reserve after lowering interest rates in July and September, was expected to cut again by 25 basis points next week. ** As investors are unsure of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, they are cautious, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment. ** The analyst also said that local institutions were booking profits after increasing their exposure to stocks recently. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 49.6 billion won ($42.22 million) worth of shares on the main board, while local institutions were net sellers of 33.1 billion won worth of shares. ** As of 0232 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was trading flat at 2,084.92. For the week, the KOSPI was set to gain around 1.1%. ** Shares of POSCO dropped more than 5% on expectations that the steelmaker would likely face further cost burden and supply glut. ** The won was quoted at 1,175.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,172.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,174.9 per U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,173.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.06%, after U.S. stocks closed up . Japanese stocks fell 0.02%. ** The KOSPI has risen 2.20% so far this year, and gained 3.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 129.12 million shares, and of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 290. ** The won has lost 5.1% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.35, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.37%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.410%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.648%. ($1 = 1,174.7300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, editing by Amy Caren Daniel)