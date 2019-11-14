S.Korea stocks flat as China data stokes slowdown worries

* KOSPI nearly flat, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares erased early gains to trade flat on Thursday as lacklustre data from China signalled that the drawn-out Sino-U.S. trade war weighed on activity in the world's second-largest economy. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** As of 0321 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was trading at 2,125.90. ** South Korea's financial markets opened an hour later than usual because of nationwide college entrance examinations. ** China's industrial production growth slowed sharply in October, rising 4.7% year-on-year, official data showed on Thursday, missing forecasts of 5.4% and showing persistent pressure from weak global and domestic demand on the economy. ** South Korea's web portal operator Naver jumped as much as 12% to their highest since February 2018, after Yahoo Japan confirmed it was in talks to merge with Naver's unit, Line Corp . ** Foreigners were net sellers of 7.6 billion won ($6.54 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,169.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,167.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,170.2 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,169.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.49%, after U.S. stocks were mixed overnight. Japanese stocks dipped 0.24%. ** The KOSPI climbed 4.01% so far this year, and gained 2.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 230.97 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 309. ** The won lost 4.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.07, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.503% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.0 basis points to 1.772%. ($1 = 1,161.2300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)