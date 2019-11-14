Asia
S.Korea stocks flat as China data stokes slowdown worries

    * KOSPI nearly flat, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
South Korean shares erased early gains to trade flat on Thursday
as lacklustre data from China signalled that the drawn-out
Sino-U.S. trade war weighed on activity in the world's
second-largest economy. The Korean won and the benchmark bond
yield weakened.
    
** As of 0321 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
was trading at 2,125.90. 
    
** South Korea's financial markets opened an hour later than
usual because of nationwide college entrance examinations.
            
    
** China's industrial production growth slowed sharply in
October, rising 4.7% year-on-year, official data showed on
Thursday, missing forecasts of 5.4% and showing persistent
pressure from weak global and domestic demand on the economy.
            
    
** South Korea's web portal operator Naver             jumped as
much as 12% to their highest since February 2018, after Yahoo
Japan confirmed it was in talks to merge with Naver's unit, Line
Corp         .             
        
** Foreigners were net sellers of 7.6 billion won ($6.54
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,169.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16% lower than its previous
close at 1,167.8.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,170.2 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,169.1 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.49%, after U.S. stocks were mixed
overnight. Japanese stocks         dipped 0.24%.            
    
** The KOSPI climbed 4.01% so far this year, and gained 2.9% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 230.97 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 309.
    
** The won lost 4.6% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 110.07, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late
afternoon trade.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7
basis points to 1.503% in late afternoon trade, while the
benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.0 basis points to 1.772%.    

($1 = 1,161.2300 won)    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
