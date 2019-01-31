S.Korea stocks flat as China factory activity contracts; won gains

* KOSPI index edges down, foreigners buy * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was flat on Thursday, after it erased early gains as China's factory activity contracted for the second month in a row. The Korean won rose, while bond yields fell. ** At 01:59 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.48 points, or 0.02 percent at 2,205.72. ** Chinese factory activity contracted for a second straight month in January, data showed on Thursday, pointing to further strains on the economy that could heighten risks to global growth. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) ticked up fractionally to 49.5, but remained below the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. ** The market earlier hovered near its highest level since mid-October on dovish Fed. U.S. Federal Reserve said it will be patient on future rate hikes, as it held interest rates steady on Wednesday. ** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd warned of weaker earnings in 2019 as it posted a 29 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in demand for memory chips. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.31 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,116.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.87 per U.S. dollar, down 0.25 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,097.05 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.36 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.94 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 8.1 percent so far this year. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 180,357,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 396. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 66,257 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.04 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,109.89 per dollar on Jan. 30 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 109.27. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.81 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.83 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)