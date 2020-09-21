Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks flat as global virus worries offset domestic trade boost

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were flat on Monday as a tech-led
selloff in Wall Street and concerns over surging coronavirus
cases in Europe offset optimism around strong domestic trade
data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0211 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 0.27
points, or 0.01%, to 2,412.13, although losses were limited as
South Korea reported its lowest daily coronavirus infections
since mid-August, with 70 new cases as of Sunday midnight.
    
    ** "Though the local coronavirus spread seems to be
stabilising, the more important global spread is not slowing,
which is a concern," said DS Securities analyst Na Jeong-hwan.
    
    ** European countries from Denmark to Greece announced new
restrictions on Friday to curb surging infections in some of
their largest cities, while Britain was reported to be
considering a new national lockdown.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of
the month returned to growth for the first time since March,
helped by higher microchip and car sales in a boost to recovery
hopes in the trade-reliant economy.             
    
    ** South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics <005930,KS>
and SK Hynix             rose 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, while
biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc             declined 2.4%
and LG Chem             fell 5% by 0241 GMT.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 0.8 billion won
($687,982.66) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,162.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.21% lower than its previous
close at 1,160.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,162.8
per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,162.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.78.
    
    ($1 = 1,162.8200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)
