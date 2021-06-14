Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks flat as investors await cues from Fed meeting

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI dips, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were flat in a range-bound trade on
Monday, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting due this week.
The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was flat at 3,248.14, as of
0214 GMT.
    
    ** Repeated comments by U.S. policy makers that inflation
would be transitory calmed investor jitters, but markets also
now anticipate the Fed may be close to giving clues on the
timing for slimming its asset-purchase programme.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             fell 0.49%, peer SK Hynix            
dropped 1.17%, LG Chem             slipped 2.59%, while Naver
            rose 3.89%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 141.8 billion won ($127.08
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** "KOSPI is expected to be contained to a box pattern ahead
of Federal Open Market Committee and economic indicators from
the United States," Han Ji-young, analyst at Kiwoom Securities,
said.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 833.49 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
912, the number of advancing shares was 382.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,116.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.47% lower than its previous
close at 1,110.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,115.9
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,115.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 110.88.
    
    ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.261%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 2.095%.

    ($1 = 1,115.8100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
