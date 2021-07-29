S.Korea stocks flat as investors await next catalyst

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were flat in a range-bound trade on Thursday, as investor reaction to the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting was muted in the absence of a market-moving catalyst. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened. ** The KOSPI was at 3,235.88 as of 0152 GMT, just 0.98 points, or 0.03%, lower than its previous close. ** The Federal Reserve gave no clue about when it might start reducing its purchases of government bonds, even as it said the economy had been strengthening despite a rise in coronavirus infections, and that accelerating inflation remained transitory. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics slid 0.38%, despite reporting a 54% jump in operating profit for the second quarter. Peer SK Hynix also fell 0.44%. ** Other heavyweights including internet giant Naver and messenger app operator Kakao slipped 0.23% and 0.34%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 174.4 billion won ($151.55 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "If there is a sharp rebound in Chinese stock market, that might help lift KOSPI in the afternoon trade," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. ** The won was quoted at 1,149.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42% higher than its previous close at 1,154.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,150.4 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,150.8. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 110.19. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.437%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.881%. ($1 = 1,150.7800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)