S.Korea stocks flat as investors await next catalyst

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were flat in a range-bound trade on
Thursday, as investor reaction to the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting was muted in the
absence of a market-moving catalyst. Both the won and the
benchmark bond yield strengthened.
    
    ** The KOSPI         was at 3,235.88 as of 0152 GMT, just
0.98 points, or 0.03%, lower than its previous close.
    
    ** The Federal Reserve gave no clue about when it might
start reducing its purchases of government bonds, even as it
said the economy had been strengthening despite a rise in
coronavirus infections, and that accelerating inflation remained
transitory.             
    
    ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics             slid
0.38%, despite reporting a 54% jump in operating profit for the
second quarter. Peer SK Hynix             also fell 0.44%.
            
    
    ** Other heavyweights including internet giant Naver
            and messenger app operator Kakao             slipped
0.23% and 0.34%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 174.4 billion won ($151.55
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** "If there is a sharp rebound in Chinese stock market,
that might help lift KOSPI in the afternoon trade," said Choi
Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,149.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.42% higher than its previous
close at 1,154.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,150.4
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,150.8.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 110.19.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.8 basis points to 1.437%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.881%.

($1 = 1,150.7800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
