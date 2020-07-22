S.Korea stocks flat as pandemic worries eclipse EU recovery deal

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * KRW gains against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday as continued pandemic worries offset market sentiment lifted by the EU recovery fund and U.S. stimulus talks. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0203 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 2.26 points, or 0.10%, at 2,231.09. ** U.S. President Donald Trump in his first White House briefing focused on the pandemic in months warned that the virus would probably get worse before it gets better. ** European Union leaders clinched a "historic" deal on a 750 billion euro stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit lasting almost five days. ** White House officials and top congressional Democrats discussed another round of coronavirus relief that would include extended unemployment insurance and more money for schools. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 77.4 billion won ($64.85 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,193.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,197.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.4 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.4. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 417.31 million shares. Of the total 900 traded issues, 439 advanced. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 112.17. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 0.812%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.349%. ($1 = 1,193.4600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)