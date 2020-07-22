Bonds News
July 22, 2020 / 2:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks flat as pandemic worries eclipse EU recovery deal

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * KRW gains against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday as continued
pandemic worries offset market sentiment lifted by the EU
recovery fund and U.S. stimulus talks. The Korean won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** As of 0203 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         was up 2.26
points, or 0.10%, at 2,231.09.
    
    ** U.S. President Donald Trump in his first White House
briefing focused on the pandemic in months warned that the virus
would probably get worse before it gets better.             
    
    ** European Union leaders clinched a "historic" deal on a
750 billion euro stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled
economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious
summit lasting almost five days.             
    
    ** White House officials and top congressional Democrats
discussed another round of coronavirus relief that would include
extended unemployment insurance and more money for schools.
            
        
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 77.4 billion won ($64.85
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,193.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.35% higher than its previous
close at 1,197.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,193.4
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,192.4.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.04%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 417.31 million shares. Of the total 900 traded
issues, 439 advanced.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 112.17.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.6 basis points to 0.812%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.349%.
    
    ($1 = 1,193.4600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
