Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks flat as strong dollar offsets jobs data

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were flat in a range-bound trade on
Monday, even as the U.S. jobs data signalled strong economic
performance, as a firmer dollar held back foreign investors. The
Korean won was also flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         was flat at 3,112.79, as of 0234 GMT.
It rose as much as 0.46% and down 0.35% during early session.
    
    ** The U.S. labour department said on Friday that nonfarm
payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain
since last August, while the dollar was poised to extend gains
against major currencies on recovery optimism.
                        
    
    ** Among heavyweights, chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             rose 0.12% and 1.77%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Chem             and
internet giant Naver             fell 1.09% and 1.05%,
respectively.
    
    ** "Foreign investors seem like they are focusing on strong
dollar due to economic recovery momentum in the United States 
(although the earning forecasts for Korean chip heavyweights
have been raised)," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na
Jeong-hwan.
    
    ** Shares of LG Electronics Inc             jumped more than
2% after the company said it will end production and sales of
its loss-making smartphone division.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 7.4 billion won ($6.56
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,127.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.02% higher than its previous
close at 1,127.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.4
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,127.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.15 points to 110.63.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
4.7 basis points to 1.198%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 5.5 basis points to 2.104%.

    ($1 = 1,127.4200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)
