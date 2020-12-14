Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks flat as surging COVID-19 cases eclipse vaccine hopes

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won inches up against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares traded flat on Monday as concerns
over surging coronavirus cases at home offset hopes of swift
vaccine roll out globally. The won edged up, while the benchmark
bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was nearly unchanged at
2,770.61 by 0250 GMT, up 0.55 points, or 0.02% from the previous
close, after falling as much as 0.53% in early trade.
    
    ** South Korea reported 718 new coronavirus cases on Monday,
a drop from a record 1,030 infections a day earlier, though the
president warned that the COVID-19 restrictions may be raised to
the highest level.                         
    
    ** That eclipsed hopes of a swifter vaccine roll-out and
economic recovery after first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to
the United States left on trucks and planes early on Sunday.
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 220.1 billion won ($201.99
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,089.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04% higher than its previous
close at 1,090.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,089.1
per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,089.0.
    
    ** The KOSPI has risen 26.07% so far this year, and gained
22.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.70.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.2 basis points to 0.982%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.653%.

($1 = 1,089.6800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
