S.Korea stocks flat as virus woes, Sino-U.S. tensions offset stimulus hopes

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers * KRW falls against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were nearly unchanged on Friday as worries over the coronavirus fallout and U.S.-China tensions overshadowed U.S. stimulus hopes. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield both weakened. ** As of 0216 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 0.28 points, or 0.01%, to 2,216.47. ** U.S. Senate Republicans will unveil their proposal next week for a fresh round of coronavirus aid, including more direct payments to Americans and a partial extension of enhanced unemployment benefits. ** The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting the labour market was stalling. ** Meanwhile, China said the U.S. move to close its Houston consulate this week had "severely harmed" relations and warned it "must" retaliate, without detailing what it would do. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 83.3 billion won ($69.41 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,199.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.20% lower than its previous close at 1,197.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,199.9 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,199.2. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 422.34 million shares. Of the total 900 traded issues, 334 advanced. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 112.25. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.5 basis points to 0.792%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.296%. ($1 = 1,200.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)