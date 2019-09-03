Asia
S.Korea stocks flat on hopes of no further trade war escalation

    * KOSPI index steadies, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares were nearly flat on Tuesday, as investors
hoped that the trade conflict between the United States and
China would not worsen further. The Korean won and the benchmark
bond yield fell.
    
** China has lodged a complaint against the United States at the
World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, the Chinese
Commerce Ministry said on Monday.             
    
** As of 0217 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
fell 0.42 points, or 0.02%, to 1,968.77.
    
** Despite the lingering uncertainties around the trade spat,
the markets have already braced for it and expect that the
U.S.-China conflict would not worsen further, said Lee
Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. 
    
** Shares of Asiana Airlines             and its affiliates
jumped, as a preliminary bid for the carrier by its top
shareholder Kumho Industrial             is due to close.
            
    
** Shares of Aekyung Industrial             gained more than 4%
as Aekyung Group said it would participate in preliminary
bidding for a stake in Asiana Airlines.             
        
** Foreigners were net sellers of 53.7 billion won ($44.28
million) worth of shares on the main board, while local
institutions were net buyers of 92.5 billion won worth of KOSPI
shares. 
     
** The won was quoted at 1,214.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.30% lower than its previous
close at 1,210.8.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,214.0 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,212.9 per dollar.
     
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.09%, after U.S. stocks were closed
for holiday            . Japanese stocks         rose 0.15%.
     
** The KOSPI has fallen 3.24% so far this year, and lost 6.0% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
     
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
     
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 139.23 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 527.
     
** The won has lost 8.1% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
     
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 110.97, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.49%.
     
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0
basis points to 1.224%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 1.8 basis points to 1.330%.
    
($1 = 1,212.6600 won)    

