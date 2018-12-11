S.Korea stocks flat; won slips on Brexit vote delay

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners sell * Won edges down against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index traded flat on Tuesday as sharp gains in Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd on resumption of trade offset losses caused by external uncertainties, including Brexit vote delay, and global growth concerns. The won fell while bond yields rose. ** Biotech drug firm Samsung BioLogics resumed trading after the main stock exchange decided on Monday that the company is qualified to continue trading on the bourse. Shares of Samsung BioLogics jumped as much as 25.6 percent. ** British Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly postponed a parliamentary vote on her Brexit agreement, a move that hit risk assets globally. ** China reported far weaker-than-expected November exports and imports, showing slower global and domestic demand and raising the possibility authorities will take more measures to keep the country's growth rate from slipping too much. ** At 02:41 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.17 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,053.96. ** North Korea-related shares dropped after the United States imposed sanctions on three North Korean officials, including a top aide to leader Kim Jong Un. ** Celltrion Inc fell 6 percent after TV network YTN reported the financial regulator is reviewing allegation that the drugmaker's unit Celltrion Healthcare is violating accounting rules. An official at the Financial Supervisory Service, South Korea's financial watchdog, declined to comment on the report. Celltrion Healthcare declined 7.7 percent. ** Ananti Inc surged as much as 28.8 percent after the company said it plans to hire veteran U.S. investor Jim Rogers as a non-executive director for three years. Ananti owns a private golf and spa resort in Mountain Kumgang, located in North Korea, which has stopped operating since 2008. The decision will be made after a general meeting of shareholders on Dec. 27. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.2 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,126.5. ** Brexit vote delay boosted the dollar which led the won decline, said Lee Won, an analyst with Bokook Securities. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.89 per U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.56 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 16.8 percent so far this year, and down by 2.89 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 141,001,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 261. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 150,736 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.86 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.19. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.812 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.80 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)