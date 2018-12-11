Asia
December 11, 2018 / 3:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks flat; won slips on Brexit vote delay

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index flat, foreigners sell
    * Won edges down against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         traded flat on
Tuesday as sharp gains in Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd            
on resumption of trade offset losses caused by external
uncertainties, including Brexit vote delay, and global growth
concerns. The won fell while bond yields rose.
    
    ** Biotech drug firm Samsung BioLogics resumed trading after
the main stock exchange decided on Monday that the company is
qualified to continue trading on the bourse. Shares of Samsung
BioLogics jumped as much as 25.6 percent.             
    
    ** British Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly postponed a
parliamentary vote on her Brexit agreement, a move that hit risk
assets globally.             
    
    ** China reported far weaker-than-expected November exports
and imports, showing slower global and domestic demand and
raising the possibility authorities will take more measures to
keep the country's growth rate from slipping too much.
            
    
    ** At 02:41 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.17 points, or 0.01
percent, at 2,053.96.
    
    ** North Korea-related shares dropped after the United
States imposed sanctions on three North Korean officials,
including a top aide to leader Kim Jong Un.             
    
    ** Celltrion Inc             fell 6 percent after TV network
YTN reported the financial regulator is reviewing allegation
that the drugmaker's unit Celltrion Healthcare             is
violating accounting rules. An official at the Financial
Supervisory Service, South Korea's financial watchdog, declined
to comment on the report. Celltrion Healthcare declined 7.7
percent.             
    
    ** Ananti Inc             surged as much as 28.8 percent
after the company said it plans to hire veteran U.S. investor
Jim Rogers as a non-executive director for three years. Ananti
owns a private golf and spa resort in Mountain Kumgang, located
in North Korea, which has stopped operating since 2008. The
decision will be made after a general meeting of shareholders on
Dec. 27.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,128.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.2 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,126.5.
    
    ** Brexit vote delay boosted the dollar which led the won
decline, said Lee Won, an analyst with Bokook Securities. 
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,128.89 per U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous
day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it
was being transacted at 1,109.15 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with gains            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.56 percent.
    
    ** The KOSPI is down around 16.8 percent so far this year,
and down by 2.89 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 141,001,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 895, the number of advancing shares was 261.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 150,736 million won worth
of shares.
    
    ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.86 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 109.19.
    
    ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.812 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.80 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.