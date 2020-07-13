Bonds News
S.Korea stocks follow Wall Street higher, earnings cues awaited

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * KRW gains against USD
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares climbed over 1% on Monday, tracking
Friday's rally on Wall Street as an analysis of Gilead Sciences
Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 yielded positive result,
while investors awaited cues from corporate earnings and China's
June trade data. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield
rose.
    
    ** By 0212 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
rose 26.05 points, or 1.21%, to 2,176.30.
    
    ** Gilead Sciences          said on Friday an analysis
showed its antiviral remdesivir helped reduce the risk of death
in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but cautioned that rigorous
clinical trials were needed to confirm the benefit.             
    
    ** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of July slid
1.7% from the same period a year earlier, but those to China and
the United States rose 9.4% and 7.3%, respectively, Korea
Customs Service data showed.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 97.6 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,200.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.38% higher than its previous
close at 1,204.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,200.1
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,199.8.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.52%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 297.76 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
900, the number of advancing shares was 537.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.04 point to 111.99.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.2 basis points to 0.863%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.420%.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
