S.Korea stocks follow Wall Street higher, earnings cues awaited

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * KRW gains against USD * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares climbed over 1% on Monday, tracking Friday's rally on Wall Street as an analysis of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 yielded positive result, while investors awaited cues from corporate earnings and China's June trade data. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0212 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 26.05 points, or 1.21%, to 2,176.30. ** Gilead Sciences said on Friday an analysis showed its antiviral remdesivir helped reduce the risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but cautioned that rigorous clinical trials were needed to confirm the benefit. ** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of July slid 1.7% from the same period a year earlier, but those to China and the United States rose 9.4% and 7.3%, respectively, Korea Customs Service data showed. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 97.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,200.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.38% higher than its previous close at 1,204.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,200.1 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,199.8. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.52%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 297.76 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 537. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 111.99. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 0.863%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.420%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)