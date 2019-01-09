Asia
January 9, 2019 / 1:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks gain 1.6 pct on Sino-U.S. trade optimism

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index leaps; foreigners, institutions buy
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         climbed more than 1
percent on Wednesday as hopes of a trade deal between the United
States and China boosted sentiment. The Korean won and bond
yields also rose.
 
** At 0145 GMT, the KOSPI was up 29.29 points or 1.45 percent at
2,054.56.
    
** Today's biggest news was the progress of trade talks, Lee
Jae-sun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities, said, adding
high-ranking talks which is expected to take place after the
vice-ministrial level talks are likely to lift local stocks
market further.
    
** Officials from the world's two largest economies will
continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day
amid some signs of progress.             

** While most of KOSPI heavyweights were in the green, SK hynix
            and POSCO             were the top gainers after
rising 3 percent each. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,121.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.24 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,124.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,121.5 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous session, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,104.75 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.97 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 1.02 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 0.8 percent so far this year, and
down by 2.16 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 151,352,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 891, the number of advancing shares was 629.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 44,137 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 0.74 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on Jan. 2,
2019 and low is 1,130.05 on Jan. 3, 2019.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         edged 0.02 points lower to 109.21.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.813 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.81 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below