S.Korea stocks gain 1.6 pct on Sino-U.S. trade optimism

* KOSPI index leaps; foreigners, institutions buy * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index climbed more than 1 percent on Wednesday as hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China boosted sentiment. The Korean won and bond yields also rose. ** At 0145 GMT, the KOSPI was up 29.29 points or 1.45 percent at 2,054.56. ** Today's biggest news was the progress of trade talks, Lee Jae-sun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities, said, adding high-ranking talks which is expected to take place after the vice-ministrial level talks are likely to lift local stocks market further. ** Officials from the world's two largest economies will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day amid some signs of progress. ** While most of KOSPI heavyweights were in the green, SK hynix and POSCO were the top gainers after rising 3 percent each. ** The won was quoted at 1,121.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,124.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,104.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.97 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.02 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 0.8 percent so far this year, and down by 2.16 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 151,352,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 629. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 44,137 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 0.74 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on Jan. 2, 2019 and low is 1,130.05 on Jan. 3, 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds edged 0.02 points lower to 109.21. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.813 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)