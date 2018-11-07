S.Korea stocks gain ahead of U.S. mid-term election results; won up

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell * Korean won inches up against dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index gained on Wednesday as early results of U.S. mid-term elections appeared to show Republicans improving their chances of retaining their grip on Congress. The Korean won edged up, while bond yields also rose. ** At 0219 GMT, the KOSPI was up 15.01 points or 0.72 percent at 2,104.63. ** Shares of South Korean securities firms jump as the country's top financial regulator says it is about time to consider abolishing the market's securities transaction tax. NH Investment & Securities , Eugene Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Daewoo traded up 3.4 pct, 3.2 pct and 3.6 pct, respectively. ** Investors had expected the opposition Democrats to pick up at least 23 seats they need to gain a majority in the House and, as a result, remained sceptical about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal late last month on tax cuts for middle-income households. While the final results are still hours away, markets have reacted as a surprise victory by the Republicans could boost the chances of further tax cuts and pro-business policies. ** The won was quoted at 1,122.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,123.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,122 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,103.95 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.1 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.3 percent so far this year, and down by 9.50 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 185,563,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 665. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 26,479 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 5.22 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.57. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)