S.Korea stocks gain as global factory data offsets U.S. election jitters

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won trade flat against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares climbed 1.6% on Tuesday as promising factory output data from major economies eclipsed U.S. election jitters and concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** By 0154 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 36.25 points, or 1.58%, at 2,336.41, set to post sharpest gain since July 28. The index closed 1.46% higher on Monday. ** Robust China, U.S. and euro zone factory data on Monday eased growing concerns about global growth in the face of a resurgent pandemic. ** U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest in nearly 17 years, while Chinese factory activity expanded the fastest in a decade and euro zone manufacturing also quickened. ** The United States will hold its election later on Tuesday after a polarizing campaign where President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have alluded to post-election disputes. ** "The (KOSPI) rally could continue if the U.S. presidential election comes out crystal clear tomorrow morning, but the delay in results may quickly sap risk appetite," said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun. ** Markets largely shrugged off South Korea's annual inflation data, which slowed in October with the core rate declining at its fastest pace in over 21 years as the pandemic dampened domestic demand and a temporary government subsidy on mobile phone bills dragged on the data. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 81.7 billion won ($72.06 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% lower than its previous close at 1,133.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.9. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 0.969% ($1 = 1,133.7000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)