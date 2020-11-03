Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks gain as global factory data offsets U.S. election jitters

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won trade flat against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares climbed 1.6% on Tuesday as promising
factory output data from major economies eclipsed U.S. election
jitters and concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The
won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** By 0154 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         was up 36.25
points, or 1.58%, at 2,336.41, set to post sharpest gain since
July 28. The index closed 1.46% higher on Monday.
    
    ** Robust China, U.S. and euro zone factory data on Monday
eased growing concerns about global growth in the face of a
resurgent pandemic.
    
    ** U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than
expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest in
nearly 17 years, while Chinese factory activity expanded the
fastest in a decade and euro zone manufacturing also quickened. 
                                    
    
    ** The United States will hold its election later on Tuesday
after a polarizing campaign where President Donald Trump and his
Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have alluded to post-election
disputes.     
    
    ** "The (KOSPI) rally could continue if the U.S.
presidential election comes out crystal clear tomorrow morning,
but the delay in results may quickly sap risk appetite," said
Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.
    
    ** Markets largely shrugged off South Korea's annual
inflation data, which slowed in October with the core rate
declining at its fastest pace in over 21 years as the pandemic
dampened domestic demand and a temporary government subsidy on
mobile phone bills dragged on the data.              
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 81.7 billion won ($72.06
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,133.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.02% lower than its previous
close at 1,133.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,133.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,132.9.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.3 basis points to 0.969%

     ($1 = 1,133.7000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
