S.Korea stocks gain as inflation woes ease, set for weekly decline

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains as inflationary concerns ease. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 10.35 points, or 0.32%, to 3,234.99 as of 02:27 GMT. For the week, the index is set to log the first decline in a month. ** The Bank of Korea (BOK) will start normalising its loose monetary policy in an orderly manner once the economy is seen on track for a solid recovery, the central bank's governor said. ** A jump in U.S. inflation is largely viewed as temporary and that's coming as a relief tin investors who are worried about rising interest rates, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.37% and peer SK Hynix rose 2.44%, while LG Chem rose 2.11% and Naver fell 0.40%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 27.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36% higher than its previous close at 1,115.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.7 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,110.8. ** The KOSPI has risen 12.58% so far this year, and gained 0.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has lost 2.3% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 110.79. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.305%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.074%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)