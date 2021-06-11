Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks gain as inflation woes ease, set for weekly decline

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking overnight Wall
Street gains as inflationary concerns ease. The won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 10.35 points, or 0.32%, to
3,234.99 as of 02:27 GMT. For the week, the index is set to log
the first decline in a month.
    
** The Bank of Korea (BOK) will start normalising its loose
monetary policy in an orderly manner once the economy is seen on
track for a solid recovery, the central bank's governor said.
               
    
** A jump in U.S. inflation is largely viewed as temporary and
that's coming as a relief tin investors who are worried about
rising interest rates, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook
Securities.     
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.37% and peer SK Hynix             rose 2.44%,
while LG Chem             rose 2.11% and Naver             fell
0.40%.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 27.4 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,111.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.36% higher than its previous
close at 1,115.8.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,111.7 per
dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,110.8.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 12.58% so far this year, and gained 0.3%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The won has lost 2.3% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.11 points to 110.79.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3
basis points to 1.305%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 1.1 basis points to 2.074%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
