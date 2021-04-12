S.Korea stocks gain as Powell lifts growth optimism, battery makers surge

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, driven by battery makers after SK Innovation and LG Chem agreed on a dispute settlement over EV battery technology, while the Fed chairman flagging prospects of stronger U.S. growth lifted sentiment globally. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 9.80 points, or 0.31%, to 3,141.68 by 00:32 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.07%, while Naver climbed 1.69%. ** Shares of SK Innovation Co rose 16.8% while LG Chem Ltd shares climbed 4.1% after the South Korean battery makers agreed on a 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) dispute settlement over electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology. ** The U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" with expectations that growth and hiring will pick up speed in the months ahead, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 96.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,121.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04% lower than its previous close at 1,121.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.6 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,121.1. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.33% so far this year, and gained 1.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 286.85 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 413. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.170%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 2.037%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)