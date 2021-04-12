Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks gain as Powell lifts growth optimism, battery makers surge

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose on Monday, driven by battery makers
after SK Innovation and LG Chem agreed on a dispute settlement
over EV battery technology, while the Fed chairman flagging
prospects of stronger U.S. growth lifted sentiment globally. The
Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 9.80 points, or 0.31%, to
3,141.68 by 00:32 GMT.
    
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.12% and peer SK Hynix             fell 1.07%,
while Naver             climbed 1.69%.
    
** Shares of SK Innovation Co             rose 16.8% while LG
Chem Ltd             shares climbed 4.1% after the South Korean
battery makers agreed on a 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) dispute
settlement over electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology.
            
    
** The U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" with
expectations that growth and hiring will pick up speed in the
months ahead, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.
                
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 96.8 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,121.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04% lower than its previous
close at 1,121.2.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,121.6 per
dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,121.1.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 9.33% so far this year, and gained 1.0%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 286.85 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
900, the number of advancing shares was 413.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1
basis points to 1.170%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 0.7 basis points to 2.037%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up