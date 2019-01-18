S.Korea stocks gain as U.S.-China trade woes ease; won rises

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won inches up vs USD * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index climbed on Friday as hopes for easing U.S.-China tension cheered investor appetites for risk assets, while Fed's vice chair for supervision subdued worries over U.S. economy. Both the Korean won and bond yields also edged up. ** The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30. ** Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Jan. 30 and 31 for the latest round of trade talks aimed at resolving the bitter dispute between the world's two largest economies. ** The U.S. economy and labor market are strong with inflation contained, even while financial markets have recently been focused on the risk that global economic growth will slow further, a Federal Reserve governor said on Thursday. ** At 0156 GMT, the KOSPI was up 13.20 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,120.26. The benchmark index is set to gain for the fourth consecutive session. ** Shares of hydrogen-powered car parts companies jump after South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared move toward hydrogen economy. GMB Korea Corp , which supplies water pumps to Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors , climbed as much as 17.8 percent, highest since January 2018. ** The won was quoted at 1,121.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,122.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.13 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,104.25 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.73 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.31 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 3.2 percent so far this year, and up by 1.17 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 217,477,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 553. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 28,761 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.71 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11, 2019 and low is 1,130.05 on Jan. 3, 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 109.25. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.808 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.79 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)