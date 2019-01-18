Asia
January 18, 2019 / 2:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks gain as U.S.-China trade woes ease; won rises

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won inches up vs USD
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         climbed on Friday
as hopes for easing U.S.-China tension cheered investor
appetites for risk assets, while Fed's vice chair for
supervision subdued worries over U.S. economy. Both the Korean
won and bond yields also edged up.
    
    ** The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all
tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a
tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30.
            
    
    ** Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States
on Jan. 30 and 31 for the latest round of trade talks aimed at
resolving the bitter dispute between the world's two largest
economies.             
    
    ** The U.S. economy and labor market are strong with
inflation contained, even while financial markets have recently
been focused on the risk that global economic growth will slow
further, a Federal Reserve governor said on Thursday.
            
    
    ** At 0156 GMT, the KOSPI was up 13.20 points, or 0.63
percent, at 2,120.26. The benchmark index is set to gain for the
fourth consecutive session.
    
    ** Shares of hydrogen-powered car parts companies jump after
South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared move toward hydrogen
economy. GMB Korea Corp            , which supplies water pumps
to Hyundai Motor             and Kia Motors            , climbed
as much as 17.8 percent, highest since January 2018.
            
           
    ** The won was quoted at 1,121.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.12 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,122.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,121.13 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05 percent from the previous day,
while in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was
being asked at 1,104.25 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.73 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         rose 1.31 percent.
    
    ** The KOSPI is up around 3.2 percent so far this year, and
up by 1.17 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 217,477,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 895, the number of advancing shares was 553.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 28,761 million won worth of
shares.
    
    ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.71 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on
Jan. 11, 2019 and low is 1,130.05 on Jan. 3, 2019.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 109.25.
    
    ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.808 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.79 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
