Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks gain for 3rd day on chip boost, foreign buying

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI sets record high, foreigners net buyers
    * KRW hits strongest since June 2018 vs USD
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares extended gains on Thursday to touch a
new record high, boosted by chip stocks and foreign buying. The
won strengthened to its highest since June 2018, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 5.43 points, or 0.20%,
to 2,681.33 by 0211 GMT, set for a third straight gain.
    
    ** The country's financial markets opened an hour later than
usual at 0100 GMT due to a nationwide college entrance exam. The
stock market will close an hour later than usual at 0730 GMT,
while the foreign exchange market will close at the usual 0630
GMT.             
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            jumped as much as 1.44% and 5.05%, respectively, and
for a third straight day to their record highs.
    
    ** Shares of Hyundai Motor             were up 4.38%, while
those of Celltrion             and its affiliates gained on
hopes of conditional approval for the use of its COVID-19 drug,
CT-P59.
    
    ** Meanwhile, the country's parliament on Wednesday approved
increasing next year's budget by net 2.2 trillion won ($1.99
billion) to its planned 555.8 trillion won, to cushion the
economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and to secure
vaccines.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 48.8 billion won ($44.44
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,098.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.20% higher than its previous
close at 1,100.8, the strongest since June 2018.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,098.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,098.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 point to 111.59.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.1 basis point to 0.981%.

 ($1 = 1,098.0000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
