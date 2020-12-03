S.Korea stocks gain for 3rd day on chip boost, foreign buying

* KOSPI sets record high, foreigners net buyers * KRW hits strongest since June 2018 vs USD * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares extended gains on Thursday to touch a new record high, boosted by chip stocks and foreign buying. The won strengthened to its highest since June 2018, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 5.43 points, or 0.20%, to 2,681.33 by 0211 GMT, set for a third straight gain. ** The country's financial markets opened an hour later than usual at 0100 GMT due to a nationwide college entrance exam. The stock market will close an hour later than usual at 0730 GMT, while the foreign exchange market will close at the usual 0630 GMT. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped as much as 1.44% and 5.05%, respectively, and for a third straight day to their record highs. ** Shares of Hyundai Motor were up 4.38%, while those of Celltrion and its affiliates gained on hopes of conditional approval for the use of its COVID-19 drug, CT-P59. ** Meanwhile, the country's parliament on Wednesday approved increasing next year's budget by net 2.2 trillion won ($1.99 billion) to its planned 555.8 trillion won, to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and to secure vaccines. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 48.8 billion won ($44.44 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,098.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,100.8, the strongest since June 2018. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,098.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,098.2. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 111.59. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.981%. ($1 = 1,098.0000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)