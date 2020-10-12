S.Korea stocks gain for eighth day on U.S. stimulus hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for the eighth straight session on Monday, as U.S. stimulus hopes lifted investor sentiment. The won hit a more than over one-year high, while the benchmark bond yield also gained. ** By 0205 GMT, the KOSPI rose 16.07 points, or 0.67%, to 2,407.84, extending a rally that began on Sept. 25. ** The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill, as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance. ** "(KOSPI) opened up, tracking gains in the U.S. market on hopes of additional stimulus... though investors will keep an eye on U.S. corporate earnings and political uncertainties," said Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Sang-young. ** Leading gains, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.2% and 2.4%, respectively. ** South Korea's exports for Oct. 1-10 plunged near 30%, as fewer working days due to holidays outweighed strong chip demand. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.0 billion won ($870,791.90) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,148.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42% higher than its previous close at 1,153.3, after hitting its highest level since early July, 2019 earlier in the session. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,148.4 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,148.0. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.33%. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.80. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 0.918%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.545%. ($1 = 1,148.3800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)