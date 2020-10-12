Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks gain for eighth day on U.S. stimulus hopes

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose for the eighth straight session
on Monday, as U.S. stimulus hopes lifted investor sentiment. The
won hit a more than over one-year high, while the benchmark bond
yield also gained.
    
    ** By 0205 GMT, the KOSPI         rose 16.07 points, or
0.67%, to 2,407.84, extending a rally that began on Sept. 25.
    
    ** The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to
pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill, as negotiations on
a broader package ran into resistance.             
    
    ** "(KOSPI) opened up, tracking gains in the U.S. market on
hopes of additional stimulus... though investors will keep an
eye on U.S. corporate earnings and political uncertainties,"
said Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Sang-young.
    
    ** Leading gains, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             rose 1.2% and 2.4%,
respectively.
    
    ** South Korea's exports for Oct. 1-10 plunged near 30%, as
fewer working days due to holidays outweighed strong chip
demand.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.0 billion won
($870,791.90) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,148.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.42% higher than its previous
close at 1,153.3, after hitting its highest level since early
July, 2019 earlier in the session.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,148.4
per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,148.0.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.33%.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 111.80.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.1 basis points to 0.918%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.545%.

($1 = 1,148.3800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up