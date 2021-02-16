S.Korea stocks gain for third session on vaccine rollout progress

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday for a third straight session as investors took comfort from progress on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 15.34 points, or 0.49%, to 3,162.34 by 0145 GMT, hovering below a three-week high hit earlier in the session. ** Markets extended gains as European shares closed higher on Monday while faster distribution of vaccines globally also helped, said Choi Yoo-jun, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. ** South Korea has arranged to buy coronavirus vaccines for 23 million more people, the country's prime minister said. ** Internet giant Naver Corp jumped 4%, while logistics and transportation company KCTC surged nearly 30% after retailer Coupang Inc filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 68.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,099.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.21% stronger than its previous close at 1,101.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,097.7 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,097.1. ** The KOSPI has risen 10.05% so far this year, and gained 11.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** Trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 961.15 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 911, the number of advancing shares was 315. ** The won has lost 1.2% against the dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 111.58. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 0.989%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 1.864%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)