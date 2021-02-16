Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks gain for third session on vaccine rollout progress

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday for a third straight
session as investors took comfort from progress on COVID-19
vaccine rollouts. The Korean won strengthened, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 15.34 points, or 0.49%, to
3,162.34 by 0145 GMT, hovering below a three-week high hit
earlier in the session.  
    
** Markets extended gains as European shares closed higher on
Monday while faster distribution of vaccines globally also
helped, said Choi Yoo-jun, an analyst at Shinhan Investment &
Securities.
    
** South Korea has arranged to buy coronavirus vaccines for 23
million more people, the country's prime minister said.
                

** Internet giant Naver Corp             jumped 4%, while
logistics and transportation company KCTC             surged
nearly 30% after retailer Coupang Inc filed to go public on the
New York Stock Exchange.             
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 68.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,099.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.21% stronger than its previous
close at 1,101.4.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,097.7 per
dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading, its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,097.1.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 10.05% so far this year, and gained 11.6%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** Trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was
961.15 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 911, the
number of advancing shares was 315.
    
** The won has lost 1.2% against the dollar this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 point to 111.58.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9
basis point to 0.989%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by
0.8 basis point to 1.864%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
