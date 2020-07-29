Bonds News
S.Korea stocks gain on Samsung Electronics rally, foreign buying

    * KOSPI rises for third session
    * KRW inches higher against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics and on strong foreign investor
buying, though an impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations
capped further gains. The Korean won inched higher, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** By 0225 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 12.42
points, or 0.55%, to 2,269.41, heading for a third straight
session of gains.
    
    ** Foreigners bought net 241.7 billion won ($202.24 million)
worth of shares on the main board, after a net 1.31 trillion won
purchase on Tuesday - the biggest in nearly seven years.
    
    ** Samsung Electronics             climbed as much as 3.1%
and was on track for a fourth consecutive sessions of gains,
driven by expectations that the chipmaker may benefit from Intel
Corp's          plan to outsource more manufacturing.
            
    
    ** Republicans in the White House and the U.S. Congress were
in disarray over their own plan for providing $1 trillion in new
coronavirus aid on Tuesday, as negotiations aimed at reaching a
compromise bill with Democrats also sputtered.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,196.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07% higher than its previous
close at 1,196.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,195.6
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,194.6.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.22%.
    
    ** The trading volume in the KOSPI index         was 504.53
million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of
advancing shares was 440.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 112.21.
    
    ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 0.4 basis point to 0.809%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 1.307%.
    
    ($1 = 1,195.1100 won)

