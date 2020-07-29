S.Korea stocks gain on Samsung Electronics rally, foreign buying

* KOSPI rises for third session * KRW inches higher against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics and on strong foreign investor buying, though an impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations capped further gains. The Korean won inched higher, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0225 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 12.42 points, or 0.55%, to 2,269.41, heading for a third straight session of gains. ** Foreigners bought net 241.7 billion won ($202.24 million) worth of shares on the main board, after a net 1.31 trillion won purchase on Tuesday - the biggest in nearly seven years. ** Samsung Electronics climbed as much as 3.1% and was on track for a fourth consecutive sessions of gains, driven by expectations that the chipmaker may benefit from Intel Corp's plan to outsource more manufacturing. ** Republicans in the White House and the U.S. Congress were in disarray over their own plan for providing $1 trillion in new coronavirus aid on Tuesday, as negotiations aimed at reaching a compromise bill with Democrats also sputtered. ** The won was quoted at 1,196.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,196.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.6 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.6. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.22%. ** The trading volume in the KOSPI index was 504.53 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 440. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 112.21. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 0.809%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 1.307%. ($1 = 1,195.1100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)