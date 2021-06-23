Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Chemicals - Commodity

S.Korea stocks gain on tech boost as Fed chief calms markets

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, as tech giants
Naver and Kakao tracked overnight gains in Wall Street, after
investors cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to not raise
rates too quickly. The won and benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was up 7.82 points, or 0.24%,
at 3,271.70, as of 0208 GMT. The index closed 0.71% higher on
Tuesday.
    
    ** Leading the benchmark gains were heavyweights Naver
            with an 8% surge and mobile messenger app operator
Kakao             jumping 5%, as top-shelf tech companies on
Nasdaq resumed their growth trajectories.
    
    ** In a congressional hearing, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell reaffirmed the U.S. central bank's intent to encourage a
"broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market and not to
raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of
coming inflation.             
    
    ** Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK
Hynix             added 0.25% and 1.23%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 58.9 billion won ($51.83
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** "Naver and Kakao is towing KOSPI gains. Following
Powell's comments that calmed worries about
earlier-than-expected rate hikes, growth stocks are leading
gains," Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment &
Securities, said.
    
    ** Meanwhie, the Korean finance minister said on Wednesday
he expected the planned supplementary budget, the second of this
year, to be worth more than 30 trillion won ($26.42 billion).
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.43% lower than its previous
close at 1,131.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,136.4
per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,136.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 110.31.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.2 basis points to 1.329%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.035%.

    ($1 = 1,136.4200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
